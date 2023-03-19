Man angry at ex in-laws creates his son's present for them with a special 'tool.'

You can double that stress by factoring in the children involved. One father felt disrespected by his former in-laws and decided to get some petty revenge. Be warned, it is a mildly crude revenge but, so far, it has been a secret that ended up uniting the previously warring parties.
This one took place about 5 years ago but due to what I did never really got the joy of bragging about my revenge. TLDR at the end.
I had a son with a girl and our relationship fell apart within the first year of his birth. I was a very good dad and would do anything for my son. The problem came from my ex who wanted to control every aspect of our son's life but no longer wanted to be in a relationship.