22 people share the 'incredibly American' things we don't think of as American.

Carson Cupello
Mar 24, 2023 | 5:22 PM
When Reddit user u/SuperbPizza7252 posed a question to the popular AskReddit forum, internet scourers everywhere were very willing and able to share their answer.

"What's an incredibly American thing Americans don't realize is American?"

1. fry_tag writes:

Gaps in doors of public toilets. Why is that a thing?

2. InvadingDuck says:

Free refills. I drank a lot of soda as a kid so when I moved to France I found out real quick most places will charge you by the can. We found a self-serve fountain drink at a French Subway and got yelled at when we tried to refill our cups.

On that same note, ice in drinks. A lot of places I visited overseas don't put ice in your drinks. In the US, you specifically have to ask "no ice" at most places since ice is the default.

3. Ill-Organization-719 comments:

Thinking about healthcare. They act like people in countries with universal Healthcare are constantly thinking about it, and thinking about American Healthcare as if it's "the other option". It's as ridiculous as paying taxes, but then also having to pay an additional fee on top of that for the roads you drive on.

