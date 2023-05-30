15 people share the things older generations love, but they just don't get it.

When Reddit user alisonxhot posed this question, people young and old were more than happy to answer:
Fine china and silverware. It's pretty in the way anything made in bulk can be, it's expensive, has very little resale value, fragile as f*ck, and virtually useless unless you're trying to impress another old person. Personal opinion, no hate.
Two spaces after periods when typing. - gokartmozart89
Telling anyone who will listen about their various ailments. I vowed early on that I will not become one of these over-sharing old people. - sirdigbykittencaesar
Which Gorf_the_Magnificent explains:
I’m in my 70’s. When new aches or pains pop up every month or two, you’re not going to immediately run to a doctor every single time. So you’ll want to share this information to gauge out how serious it is, find out how other people have dealt with that ache or pain, and share your own discoveries with others. Seriously, check back with me in thirty years and let me know if you’ve actually avoided doing this.