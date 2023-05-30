15 people share the things older generations love, but they just don't get it.

Some of life's joys are universal and will stand the test of time. The rest of them? Probably not.

When Reddit user alisonxhot posed this question, people young and old were more than happy to answer:

'What is something that old people love that you don’t understand?'

Fine china and silverware. It's pretty in the way anything made in bulk can be, it's expensive, has very little resale value, fragile as f*ck, and virtually useless unless you're trying to impress another old person. Personal opinion, no hate. - neutrino_flavored

Two spaces after periods when typing. - gokartmozart89

Telling anyone who will listen about their various ailments. I vowed early on that I will not become one of these over-sharing old people. - sirdigbykittencaesar

