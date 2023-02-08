Mom berated at restaurant for feeding steak fajitas to her infant son, AITA?

If you have a very small child, you know that handling them in public spaces can be a true balancing act.

The noise, the lights, having to sit still; all of these can be challenging to manage. And people can be very judgmental. Side-eye from strangers is almost unavoidable in 'adult' spaces like a movie theater or a restaurant. WeAllHaveToEat was just trying to enjoy a family dinner out and ended up being shamed for her parenting. So, she took to Reddit to ask:

AITA because our baby ate off our plates?

Today was my BIL's (brother-in-law's) birthday, and we had a family dinner. There was the birthday boy, his girlfriend, my husband, me, our baby, their parents, uncle and aunt.

We went to a Mexican restaurant. I had steak fajitas. Our baby likes to eat off of our plates. He grabbed one of my tortillas, so I tore it into strips for him.

He also ate the grilled tomatoes, peppers and onions off of my skillet and grabbed a piece of steak to suck on.