Mom berated at restaurant for feeding steak fajitas to her infant son, AITA?

The noise, the lights, having to sit still; all of these can be challenging to manage. And people can be very judgmental. Side-eye from strangers is almost unavoidable in 'adult' spaces like a movie theater or a restaurant. WeAllHaveToEat was just trying to enjoy a family dinner out and ended up being shamed for her parenting. So, she took to Reddit to ask:
Today was my BIL's (brother-in-law's) birthday, and we had a family dinner. There was the birthday boy, his girlfriend, my husband, me, our baby, their parents, uncle and aunt.
We went to a Mexican restaurant. I had steak fajitas. Our baby likes to eat off of our plates. He grabbed one of my tortillas, so I tore it into strips for him.
He also ate the grilled tomatoes, peppers and onions off of my skillet and grabbed a piece of steak to suck on.
Brother in law's girlfriend said that it was unappetizing to see our baby grabbing food off of my plate and giving her anxiety as well because she was worried he would choke. I told her to look at her own plate instead of mine.