16 people share the worst but funniest mistake they ever made at work.

Making mistakes on the job is a standard part of being employed, but there are some small errors that can escalate rapidly into a nightmare of destruction that is discussed in the employee handbook for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst mistake you made at work?" people were ready to share the most embarrassing mishap they made during a shift that still haunts them to this day.

1.

After an amazing promotion at my dream job of 10 years, I told a coworker how much money I make. They must have told everyone. My boss informed me how unacceptable what I did was. The next week they fired me with no reason. (I live in an "at will" state) - MidnightSG

2.

Left the sink on with the hose in the mop bucket and flooded the entire lobby in about 3 inches of water. Was fun. - Baconatorboy

3.