16 people share the worst but funniest mistake they ever made at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst mistake you made at work?" people were ready to share the most embarrassing mishap they made during a shift that still haunts them to this day.
After an amazing promotion at my dream job of 10 years, I told a coworker how much money I make. They must have told everyone. My boss informed me how unacceptable what I did was. The next week they fired me with no reason. (I live in an "at will" state) - MidnightSG
Left the sink on with the hose in the mop bucket and flooded the entire lobby in about 3 inches of water. Was fun. - Baconatorboy
When I was 16 I did a vacation job at a farmer, I had to plant strawberries in the ground. I planted a whole day's supply upside down. Boss was angry - ecky--ptang-zooboing