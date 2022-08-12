17 employees share the dumbest question a customer ever asked them at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest thing a customer has said to you?" employees everywhere were ready to share the story of the customer that made them seriously question how someone could possibly get this far in life.
"HEY I asked for light lettuce!"
"Oh sorry." Remakes sandwich "Here you go."
"...I don't get all the rest of my order for free?"
"What? No."
She ordered for herself, her mom and two sisters. She was honestly shocked she wasn't getting 4 full meals free from a small mistake. - [deleted]
We didn't have a military discount at the store I used to work at. Once this giant of a man tried to convince me to just make up a military discount for him, he even mentioned a few times that it was usually ten percent. He was persistent for a good five minutes, despite me repeatedly reminding him that it would get me fired.