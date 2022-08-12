17 employees share the dumbest question a customer ever asked them at work.

Working in customer service can be a humbling test of your faith in humanity and ability to fake-smile, but every once in awhile a customer asks a question so profoundly stupid that it will entertain the staff for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest thing a customer has said to you?" employees everywhere were ready to share the story of the customer that made them seriously question how someone could possibly get this far in life.

1.

"HEY I asked for light lettuce!" "Oh sorry." Remakes sandwich "Here you go." "...I don't get all the rest of my order for free?"

"What? No." She ordered for herself, her mom and two sisters. She was honestly shocked she wasn't getting 4 full meals free from a small mistake. - [deleted]

2.