17 people who quit a job in the heat of the moment share the mess they left behind.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who quit a job in the heat of the moment, what sh*tshow did you leave them to handle?" people who walked out on a toxic work environment were ready to spill the details on the chaos they left behind.
Didn't get a bonus because they felt the overtime I did paid me more than the bonus they gave to everyone else. I didn't know what to say to that so after a few hours I offered to get coffee for everyone. Then I left and never came back or contacted them again. I keep thinking that I should go back with coffee now I've been gone 10 years and just act normal - Fudgeislush
I was a hostess for dennys in Arkansas. The waiter/waitresses continuously degraded me and on top of that, my manager is a functioning alcoholic, the cash registers broke trillions of times and I kept getting yelled at for shit I literally had no control over. One day the registers went down the same day the AC went down. I had plenty of people coming up yelling at me because I wasn’t getting tickets out nor was I getting anyone cashed out.