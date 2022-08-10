17 people who quit a job in the heat of the moment share the mess they left behind.

One of the most satisfying parts of leaving a bad job is knowing that the people who made your life miserable for 40 hours a week are doomed to struggle in your absence...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who quit a job in the heat of the moment, what sh*tshow did you leave them to handle?" people who walked out on a toxic work environment were ready to spill the details on the chaos they left behind.

1.

Didn't get a bonus because they felt the overtime I did paid me more than the bonus they gave to everyone else. I didn't know what to say to that so after a few hours I offered to get coffee for everyone. Then I left and never came back or contacted them again. I keep thinking that I should go back with coffee now I've been gone 10 years and just act normal - Fudgeislush

2.