16 bartenders share the smoothest pick-up line they ever overheard on the clock.

Bartending is a job that requires more than mixology skills as you're often expected to be a matchmaker, therapist, bouncer, and concierge service...

While standing on your feet for 12+ hours into the wee hours of the morning can be a brutal grind, the benefit of snooping on intimate conversations can be a spicy perk. So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders everywhere, "Bartenders, what is the smoothest pick up line you've ever heard?" eavesdroppers of the service industry were ready to share the most successful flirty moments from customers they've witnessed.

1.

Heard this one while closing down a couple weeks back. "Come on, let's go back to my place, I'll make you a quesadilla." This girl had been swatting guys away like flies all night but that one worked out. - king_of_chardonnay

2.