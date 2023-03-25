Wife forced to use public bathrooms because husband hogs the toilet. AITA?

She feels like number two to her number one.

The usual sterotype is that women take too long in the bathroom, but one wife says her daily morning routine involves desparately waiting for a moment in the lavatory. According to her account, her husband takes luxurious bathroom breaks as his form of relaxation. While she understands him needing his 'alone time,' she feels like he has completely dominated the loo, forcing her to run to public restrooms every morning.

AITA for forcing my husband off the toilet?

december2018

My husband (40M) and I (37F) live in an apartment with only one bathroom. In the morning, he spends upwards of 40 minutes going to the bathroom, sitting on the toilet, answering emails, scrolling social media and also, of course, actually using the bathroom.