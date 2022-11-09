18 people reveal their most 'I'm with the Boomers on this' opinion.

The battle between the generations has been raging on for years whether it's Boomers accusing Millennials of being entitled and lazy, Millennials labeling Boomers as out-of-touch "Karens," or Gen Zers assuming everyone is a bigoted, cringe-worthy idiot with a side part and pants that are too tight...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's your most 'I'm with the Boomers on this' opinion?" people were ready to share their hottest, controversial, or "cheugiest" takes on the world. "Back in my day," we had to wait until the photo was developed to scan it into our computer to post it as one of the four photos on our MySpace page, kids. You don't need to post every single minute of your existence!

1.

Sometimes it's faster (and easier) to just plug something in, instead of dealing with bluetooth connectivity. There's something nice about knowing how to get it connected and being able to physically connect/disconnect. - claytondb

2.

Coca Cola tastes better out of glass bottles than plastic bottles - Millad456

3.