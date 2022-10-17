16 of the funniest reactions to Martha Stewart's delightful thirst traps.

In 2020, Stewart shocked fans when she posted this gloriously sensual pool selfie to her Instagram grid with a rather cryptic caption about the details of her home's swimming pool contruction.

Who doesn't want to learn some facts about chlorine-free pool maintenance while scrolling through their favorite home improvement icon's bikini photos during a global pandemic?

Now, Stewart is at it again with this apron-adorned, topless masterpiece of an advertisement for Green Mountain pumpkin spiced coffee...

She's "Fall Naturale"...

Or this Halloween costume highlight reel...

Needless to say, people can't get enough.

The voice, the look, the commitment to coffee with an autumnal flair? Can she single handedly cure our seasonal depression one weird ad at a time?