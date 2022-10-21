People are confessing the dumbest and funniest ideas they believed as children.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest idea you had as a child that sounded completely reasonable to your child brain?" people were ready to share the hilariously wrong invention or plan they made up when they were kids. No, you can't kidnap one of Santa's reindeer and fly it to school. Tragically, you can't go to burger college and become the Burger King.
Cutting holes in my sister’s long hair with a hole punch. It didn’t work the way I thought it would haha. - TheoryKlutzy7836
My best friend and I had plans to live our lives on a hovercraft. Having a hovercraft would allow us to do our preferred job: fishing for a living. We wouldn't sell them, and neither of us liked to eat fish, but we enjoyed being outside an be fishing. We could drive the hovercraft from lake to lake, fishing the whole way. - edgarpickle