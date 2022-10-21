People are confessing the dumbest and funniest ideas they believed as children.

While there's an element of whimsical wonder in a child's imagination, coming back down to reality is unfortunately part of growing up...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest idea you had as a child that sounded completely reasonable to your child brain?" people were ready to share the hilariously wrong invention or plan they made up when they were kids. No, you can't kidnap one of Santa's reindeer and fly it to school. Tragically, you can't go to burger college and become the Burger King.

1.

Cutting holes in my sister’s long hair with a hole punch. It didn’t work the way I thought it would haha. - TheoryKlutzy7836

2.