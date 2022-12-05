16 employees share the 'inappropriate' Secret Santa gifts that won't get you fired.

If you're already dreading the yearly workplace "Secret Santa" or "White Elephant," exchange, what's stopping your from taking a hilarious risk this year?

It might be difficult to come up with a gift idea for the coworker you've only ever said "have a good weekend" or "it's pretty sunny today" to, but a gag gift is always a hit. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's an inappropriate gift for an office secret santa that won't get you fired?" creative workplace pranksters everywhere were ready to share the funniest "naughty" gift ideas they've given, received, or always wanted to try.

1.

I got given 2 boxes of condoms of the CEO of my old job, I had recently had a relationship end and he was aware of that. ANNNND there was no chance he was going to get fired ha! - KINNAHZ

2.