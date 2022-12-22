Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 employees share the worst workplace Secret Santa gift they ever received.

16 employees share the worst workplace Secret Santa gift they ever received.

Taylor Brown
Dec 22, 2022 | 5:42 PM
ADVERTISING

The staff Christmas party is usually either a very tame midday break for cheese and crackers or a completely unhinged, cocktail-fueled rave that involves a few coworkers quitting on the spot...

So, when a disappointed employee decided to vent to Twitter strangers about the worst office Secret Santa gift they ever opened on the clock, fellow offended recipients of a cursed White Elephant were ready to share their workplace holiday horror.

Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content