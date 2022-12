Perfectly preparing a beautiful holiday meal for family and friends sadly isn't a skill that everyone's born with, but that doesn't stop your "I'll just bring wine" cousin from attempting a Santa-shaped baked brie every once in awhile...

Yes, the brie might end up looking like a lumpy faceless log, but it's the cheese that counts in the end, right? So, if you've severely burned the secret family Christmas cookie recipe, here's a group of disappointed home cooks who are here to cheer you up. They invented slice and bake Christmas trees for a reason, people.

1. Oops...