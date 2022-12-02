16 mall Santas share the absolute weirdest gift request they ever heard from a kid.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Mall Santas, what's the strangest thing a kid has asked you for Christmas?" people who have worn the big red suit in the middle of the "North Pole" display were ready to share the hilarious, bizarre, or impossible present requests that they still think about.
A hairnet. And a sword for her nana (as her nana wore an eye patch so she wanted her to complete the pirate look, I guess). - starrhi18
Not a mall Santa but a dad. Got a weird look from Santa when our six year old daughter asked him for "a big box of rocks." Had to explain that she's obsessed with polishing rocks in the rock tumbler she got last year for Christmas. Kid could have gotten a stocking full of coal and would have been thrilled to see how high a shine we could put on it. - zeromeasure