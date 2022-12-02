16 mall Santas share the absolute weirdest gift request they ever heard from a kid.

Getting a seasonal gig for the holidays as one of "Santa's Helpers" can be a fun and rewarding acting job, but dealing with complaining, tired parents who need "the perfect photo," and bratty kids who use your lap as a trampoline isn't ideal...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Mall Santas, what's the strangest thing a kid has asked you for Christmas?" people who have worn the big red suit in the middle of the "North Pole" display were ready to share the hilarious, bizarre, or impossible present requests that they still think about.

1.

A hairnet. And a sword for her nana (as her nana wore an eye patch so she wanted her to complete the pirate look, I guess). - starrhi18

2.