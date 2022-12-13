19 people reveal the most embarrassing thing they ever did at a work holiday party.

Regardless of whether it's a booze-fueled rave or an afternoon "Secret Santa" around a table full of potluck dips, it isn't a work party without a little bit of drama. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's the most embarrassing thing you've done at your company's Christmas party?" brave employees everywhere were ready to share the story of the time they started an office war, belted breakup ballads into the presentation mic, or accidentally showed their boss their true personality.
A friend and I got really hammered at the company Christmas party. We ended up having a slapping contest, full on open palmed slapping, in front of the VP's and CEO. Oh yeah, then I purple nurpled a VP...I was pretty embarrassed and sore the next day. I should also add that I had only been at the company for a month and a half when this happened. - [deleted]