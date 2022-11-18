17 people share the worst 'I hate you' Christmas gift they ever received.

While the spirit of giving gifts during the holidays is supposed to be about spreading joy, love, and gratitude--sometimes the forced workplace "Secret Santa" for people who have tortured your email inbox all year isn't exactly "inspiring"...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most 'f*ck you' present you can give someone for Christmas?" people were ready to share their favorite passive aggressive, downright evil, or hilariously petty present. Make your list, check it twice, it's time to give everyone a re-gift from the back of your bathroom cabinet.

1.

Regifting a gift basket but it's obvious that you took out some items that you liked. - 12thNJ

2.

My mom once gave someone a inflatable dart board - GiveMeASpank

3.

Once my sister was pissing me off. I got her a $5 gift certificate for a store she was working at. She was pissed. - aeb1971

4.