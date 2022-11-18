17 people share the worst 'I hate you' Christmas gift they ever received.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most 'f*ck you' present you can give someone for Christmas?" people were ready to share their favorite passive aggressive, downright evil, or hilariously petty present. Make your list, check it twice, it's time to give everyone a re-gift from the back of your bathroom cabinet.
Regifting a gift basket but it's obvious that you took out some items that you liked. - 12thNJ
My mom once gave someone a inflatable dart board - GiveMeASpank
Once my sister was pissing me off. I got her a $5 gift certificate for a store she was working at. She was pissed. - aeb1971
Make a donation in their name to a charity, cause, or organization that is in opposition to their beliefs. Then give them the thank you email/receipt from the donation in a Christmas card or better yet wrap it up in a big box. - Trick-Silver-4333