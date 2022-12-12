19 parents share the one Christmas present they seriously regret buying their kids.

The drum sets, the loud video games, the craft kit that covers the white living room carpet with permanent paints...it's easy to stumble upon a deep gift regret even when your child is overjoyed. So, when a Reddit user asked parents what they regret buying their kids for Christmas after trying to put toys together at 6 AM (3 mimosas deep) at the in-laws' house, parents everywhere were ready to share their pro tips.
Got a call from my kids to pick them up because their new electric skateboards ran out of power. They're 9 miles away from home - Ghastly_Gibus
A new guitar for our 14yr old son. He has a headset that plugs into his amp, but won't use it because "then all my friends can't hear me" as he calls each and every person he has ever met since birth to personally serenade them the 4songs he knows how to play - EvieZeGreat