19 parents share the one Christmas present they seriously regret buying their kids.

Holiday shopping for children is often a frenzy of crowded malls, "batteries not included," confusing pamphlets of directions, and pretending to be a mysterious, magical, old man with a team of flying reindeer...

The drum sets, the loud video games, the craft kit that covers the white living room carpet with permanent paints...it's easy to stumble upon a deep gift regret even when your child is overjoyed. So, when a Reddit user asked parents what they regret buying their kids for Christmas after trying to put toys together at 6 AM (3 mimosas deep) at the in-laws' house, parents everywhere were ready to share their pro tips.

1.

Got a call from my kids to pick them up because their new electric skateboards ran out of power. They're 9 miles away from home - Ghastly_Gibus

2.