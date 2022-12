Shopping for holiday gifts can be a nightmare of crowds, neverending lines and wondering if you can get away with getting your brother-in-law the same winter hat for the third year in a row...

Let the great exchange of the same back and forth $25 commence! So, if you could certainly use a break from the crowded malls and overall chaos of the holiday season, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are brave enough to complain. Is it cool to just give everyone envelopes full of cash?

1.