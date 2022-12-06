6 awkward moments from your favorite holidays movies that haven't aged well.

Cozying up by the fire to loudly talk through a movie you've seen at least 100 times during the holidays can be a hilarious and delightful family tradition, but not every classic Christmas film has seamlessly endured the passage of time...

Of course it's not fair to expect a movie that was made somewhere between 1946-2001 to hold up in the ever-changing present, but noticing the deeply cringe-worthy scenes can make an exciting holiday Bingo board. How many times will Hugh Grant call his love interest "chubby" or "rotund?" How many times can the "Home Alone" parents get away with forgetting they have a child?

So, if you can't stay quiet during another round of Hallmark horror and mistletoe mayhem, let's unpack some things that didn't exactly age like fine wine in our favorite Christmas films. Don't worry, though, we'll still be watching all of these this year. Is it really the holiday season without watching a 3-hour long 1940s anti-capitalism allegory in black and white?