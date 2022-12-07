'Santa Cams' spark debate in online Mom Groups, 'dystopian surveillance state.'

If you simply don't have the time or energy to handle the committment that's required for Elf on the Shelf, what's stopping you from slapping up a flew phony cameras top trick your children into behaving?

Sure, the "Santa Cams," might only work because they're worried they won't get their favorite toys if they don't do their chores, but wouldn't it be nice to have one month without begging your kids to stop throwing temper tantrums in the condiment aisle of the grocery store? An imaginary elf that can move around the house is at least somewhat in line with the magical Santa narrative, but Santa's security cameras are a bit too real for some parents to process.

So, when a few moms posted in an online parenting groups that they're making Santa Cams, other parents called it "Orwellian" and "Dystopian."