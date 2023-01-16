15 people share the clothing items that absolutely no one can pull off.

When tyfde45183 asked Reddit, "What does no one look good wearing?" the internet was all too happy to respond...
According to Revegelance:
A shirt that says "FBI: Female Body Inspector"
Romy_xd writes:
Skin colored leggings. It always gives me a "what the hell" moment before I realize what is happening. I mean that people wear these as pants. Not under skirts/dresses.
From clownshow100:
Scuba gear, especially the goggles. Even the most beautiful person is going to look like a constipated duck.
Responsible_Repeat75 says:
Fedora with safari flaps, even if the guy at the store says you’re the only guy he’s ever seen pull it off.