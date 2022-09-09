16 people share the one rage-inducing mispronunciation that they can't let slide.

"Anyways," "labtop," "EXpresso," "lie-berry"--we all have on common mispronunciation that spins us into a unnecessarily petty blackout of anger...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a mispronunciation that sends you into fits of rage?" people were ready to share their worst speech-related pet peeves.

1.

I try not to get worked up about mispronunciations, but I had a manager who said “per batim” instead of verbatim, and I winced every time she said it. - AngkorLolWat

2.

My boyfriend doesn’t pronounce the first r in “frustrated.” He sounds like a child and it’s…well, frustrating. - crazycatguy23

3.

4.

My wife says "mannerism" like aneurysm and I think she's going to cause me to have one - jacked_archivist

5.