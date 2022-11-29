16 people share the most disgusting thing they've ever seen someone do without shame.

Being a human being inside a body that requires constant cleaning can be a disgusting grind, but there are some sobering moments in this life when you're brutally reminded that we're all just meat sacks with opinions on a dirty floating rock....

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most disgusting thing you've seen someone do with no shame?" witnesses of hilarious, bold, or grotesque encounters weren't afraid to shame the image that's forever burned into their memories.

1.

A guy walked into the restaurant I was working in, tried to open the door going to the store room and realized it wasn't a bathroom. He then proceeded to pee on the door right in front of people eating at the table near it then walked out. - bevlewisfan123

2.

First that comes to mind, working at a casino, there was this one lady who smoked SO much, she complained the servers weren't bringing her new ash trays often enough, started ashing on her tongue. One time I watched her put out a cigarette butt on the machine, then eat it - vonkeswick

3.