15 internet 'chefs' who should probably be banned from cooking.

Here are some cooking videos that went viral for the wrong reasons. Or maybe these internet chefs just love to rage-bait! Either way, they have our attention (and disgust).
this stressed me out so much pic.twitter.com/xewtFBQVQg— Abeeha Tariq ✨ (@AbeehaTariqArt) December 22, 2022
@tanaradoublechocolate #greenscreenvideo You can do it all in one pan!! Video Credits @Sylvia Ferreira #fyp #viral #cooking #recipe #food #everybodysocreative #philly #comedy ♬ original sound - Tanara
This trend of white people capitalising on their shitty taste and poor cooking skills needs to end pic.twitter.com/LsUaEexGRW— ahmd (@ahmdeus) August 31, 2022
@myjanebrain
How To Cook Chicken In A Pumpkin♬ original sound - JaneBrain
@flavduma The flavour is unhealthy. Stay healthy by avoiding flavour. #stepbystep #lifehacks audio @di1lward video @flav.duma joke alert #tutorials #learn ♬ original sound - Dillward