19 people share the behavior they silently judge other people for doing in public.

Not paying attention to where you're walking on a city sidewalk, interrupting the flow of traffic on public transportation, refusing to put your grocery cart back in the parking lot--part of sharing the planet with other people is judging them...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is something you silently judge people for?" people were ready to share the annoying qualities and public behavior they might not vocalize, but definitely can't stand. If you don't know what you want to order, don't get in the coffee shop line...that's a command.

1.

Hyping themselves up too much. Saying sh*t like “that wouldn’t fly with me, everyone knows not to mess with me” or “people look up to me” or “I’ll have your back until you cross me” like bro this isn’t a movie, relax. I don’t think these people understand that the more you have to hype yourself up, the less people actually think that of you. - PrinceOfThieves17

2.