19 people share the behavior they silently judge other people for doing in public.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is something you silently judge people for?" people were ready to share the annoying qualities and public behavior they might not vocalize, but definitely can't stand. If you don't know what you want to order, don't get in the coffee shop line...that's a command.
Hyping themselves up too much. Saying sh*t like “that wouldn’t fly with me, everyone knows not to mess with me” or “people look up to me” or “I’ll have your back until you cross me” like bro this isn’t a movie, relax. I don’t think these people understand that the more you have to hype yourself up, the less people actually think that of you. - PrinceOfThieves17
Being obliviously in the way. Like getting to the end of an escalator and just standing there. Or standing with a group of people in a doorway or aisle. Or stopping to stare at your phone in the middle of the sidewalk. Just move out of the way like 2 steps and everyone's life is easier. - PretzelsThirst