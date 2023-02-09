5 people share their most cringeworthy 'f*ck ups' they wish they could take back.

Everyone has those humiliating moments that keep them up at night. There's no cure for the sting of embarrassment, but seeing someone go through worse definitely helps.

Here are some cringeworthy anecdotes from the popular TIFU (Today I F*cked Up) thread that will make you so happy that these didn't happen to you. Hopefully.

1. "TIFU by showing my friend their doppelganger."

u/SaltyDrink writes:

I was on the tube on the way to see some friends in North London. Whilst looking around on the tube to pass the time, I noticed someone a few seats down that looked remarkably similar to an old friend of mine who I hadn't spoken to or seen for a while, although this person was a lot rougher round the edges and about 20kg heavier than my friend is.