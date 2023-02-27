Man throws a fit when fiancee's 'childish' sister breaks all his legos.

AITA for threatening to kick out my(26) fiancée’s(24) sister(16) after she destroyed 3 of my Lego sculptures?

middleschoolbully52

My fiancée’s younger sister recently moved in with us and she’s been a hassle to say the least. She and my fiancée didn’t have the best home life and my fiancée was able to come out mostly well adjusted while her sister went in a very different direction.

She’s a bad kid. I really try to be understanding as I know it’s not 100% on her, but having to deal with her is a nightmare.