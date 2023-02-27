Man throws a fit when fiancee's 'childish' sister breaks all his legos.

My fiancée’s younger sister recently moved in with us and she’s been a hassle to say the least. She and my fiancée didn’t have the best home life and my fiancée was able to come out mostly well adjusted while her sister went in a very different direction.
She’s a bad kid. I really try to be understanding as I know it’s not 100% on her, but having to deal with her is a nightmare.
She skips school frequently, goes out to parties with people she shouldn’t be with, sneaks out, has stolen money from us, is banned from multiple stores for shoplifting. Has stolen our [adult-type supplies] from us, and countless more things that I don’t have enough characters to list.