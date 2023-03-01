15 people share their 'I'm dating an idiot' moment.

Unfortunately, love gives us rose-tinted glasses, and when those glasses come off what we see can be quite embarrassing.
While everyone has their flaws, and any loving relationship is going to involve a trade-off of acceptance, there is a point at which you say "really? I chose this? I gotta do better."
If you've ever questioned your taste in partners after a particularly brain deadening conversation, then you are certainly not alone.
He told me he had a lot of "inventions" and how rich he will be when one sells. I asked him to tell me more. He says his best "invention" is eye drops that (with just one application mind you) eliminate the need for eyeglasses.
The guy is a mailman. Not a doctor. Not a scientist. And he wears glasses. So I said "if these eye drops work why do you wear glasses?" The eye drops don't exist yet.