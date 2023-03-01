15 people share their 'I'm dating an idiot' moment.

Unfortunately, love gives us rose-tinted glasses, and when those glasses come off what we see can be quite embarrassing.

While everyone has their flaws, and any loving relationship is going to involve a trade-off of acceptance, there is a point at which you say "really? I chose this? I gotta do better."

If you've ever questioned your taste in partners after a particularly brain deadening conversation, then you are certainly not alone.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the moment they realized they were dating an idiot, and it's a trip.

1. From butitsnotfish:

He told me he had a lot of "inventions" and how rich he will be when one sells. I asked him to tell me more. He says his best "invention" is eye drops that (with just one application mind you) eliminate the need for eyeglasses.