16 people share the red flags in dating app bios that immediately turn them off.

The terrifying, hilarious, and often disappointing vortex of dating apps can be enough to make any hopeless romantic consider bailing on society and living off the grid with some goats...

"U Up?" "How many siblings do you have?" "I know we went on the best date of your life but now I'm ghosting you forever as I am part human part ghost." So, when a Reddit user asked, "When it comes to dating apps, what is an automatic 'pass' for you?" single people everywhere were ready to share the things that will immediately make them swipe LEFT.

A profile that's just a list of demands. "Don't be this, don't do this, spend money on me, do this, do that, etc." - yensid7

