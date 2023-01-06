17 waiters and bartenders share the story of the most awkward date they've served.

The only thing more awkward than being on a bad date, though, is when your job requires you to watch it all unfold with a flake-smile plastered on your face. So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in the service industry, "what is the most awkward date you’ve ever witnessed on the job?" people were ready to share the most uncomforable romantic flops they've ever had to watch. Nothing gets sparks flying quite like interrupting a "it's not you, it's me" speech with "any dessert?"
It was clearly an internet date and the guy showed up first looking excited. 20 minutes later a kind of busted looking woman came in and sat down with him. They were my only table at the time so I was paying pretty close attention to them. They each order a drink and before he's halfway through his, she orders another. And another. And another. He's looking at me kind of desperately at this point but there's not too much I can do except keep a close eye on her behavior.