17 waiters and bartenders share the story of the most awkward date they've served.

Dating is often a chaotic journey of ghosting, flaking on plans, witty banter over texts and wondering if there's any chemistry at all between you and the person across the table at this coffee shop...

The only thing more awkward than being on a bad date, though, is when your job requires you to watch it all unfold with a flake-smile plastered on your face. So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in the service industry, "what is the most awkward date you’ve ever witnessed on the job?" people were ready to share the most uncomforable romantic flops they've ever had to watch. Nothing gets sparks flying quite like interrupting a "it's not you, it's me" speech with "any dessert?"

1.