'Boys be honest, what makes a girl instantly unattractive?' 20 men reveal their answer.

When Reddit user thenamestilly asked: "Boys be honest, what makes a girl instantly unattractive?" the internet was all too happy to answer...

Starkiller_303 writes:

Expressing how shallow you are. Someone I was attracted to said something like "my future husband will have a lakehouse and a boat." One of her friends responded with "or maybe you can find the right person and then pursue that dream together!" And she was just like "nah".