Woman tries to break the ice while on a date, ends up breaking her hands.

One woman was seeing a man and she was excited to take their relationship to the next level. She wasn't expecting that next level to be the hospital.
(She's fine and they are going to try again.)
So, I (24f) met a guy through Hinge and for lack of a better word I really liked our first two dates and told him I wanted to do something “fun” our next time to which he took that as an opportunity to invite me to go ice skating with him.
While this was not what I had in mind I wanted to do it anyway. This guy was a former ice hockey player so I knew he could skate, and for some reason I thought I could impress him…