19 people share their worst first date stories.

First dates are hard! You want to leave a good first impression, and not come off as a total weirdo. But sometimes you'll do something worth sharing to the internet.
1.
My friend went to Red Lobster with a date who insisted on ordering everything in an Australian accent. He thought it was Outback Steakhouse.— Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 19, 2022
2.
Met online. Went to a nice restaurant. He ordered for me without asking. Which was fine because he ordered steak and I like steak. But the meal came and he proceeded to cut up my steak into very small pieces and then tried feeding it to me.#WorstFirstDate— Katey DeCelle (@kateyonair) September 21, 2022