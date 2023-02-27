Florida woman makes a literal stink for her ex husband with some petty revenge.

It's not a small animal...

Restless_Dragon

This is my niece's story but she said I could post it here.

Approximately 15 years ago, she was living in Florida. She was separated from her husband, waiting for the divorce to be final. She had two young children and her soon-to-be-ex-husband (Kevin) would come weekly to "visit" the children.

This was code for eating her food, washing his clothes, sleeping on the couch, and yelling at the kids for bothering him. She kept humoring him and letting him do this because she was waiting for the papers to be finalized, and did not want him to delay things by being an ass.