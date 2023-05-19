'Frantic' woman mistakes office for 'dog daycare'; they watch pup anyway for weeks.

But every once in a while, someone shares a story that doesn't quite fit that narrative, all though it definitely belongs in the IDWHL forum. Enjoy!
SwarmTendon writes:
A while back I was working in an office that allowed dogs. It was an open floor plan and since customers never came into the office, we kept the dogs food and water bowls right by the front door just because it was the most convenient space and no one else would see them but us who worked there.
Of the six of us who worked in the main office area, I was the only one who didn’t have a dog (no pets policy at the apartment) and always felt horribly left out. To make matters worse, across the way was a doggie daycare.