15 people share what happened when the kind and quiet person snapped.

There's nothing quite like the moment when the super quiet, sweet person snaps.

Everyone has a breaking point, even the person who always keeps calm. All too often, people take advantage of anyone considered kind and easygoing, and this can eventually lead to a moment of "snapping."

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what happened when the kind and quiet person snapped.

1. From strqwberryoreos:

My choir teacher was a really kind jolly person that younger kids loved to piss off for no reason. Like, he was incredibly patient, supported you even if your voice was god awful, and really worked to make people comfortable and achieve a certain goal each individual had. And every year the new students of middle school would joke around antagonize the poor man all class long.