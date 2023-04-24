Bartender gives 1 out of 6 girls a free drink, so they come back to the bar angry.

Here's a riddle: A group of girls walk into a bar. Only one of them gets a free drink. Who is the a-hole?

According to the girls, the bartender. So, he came to Reddit to see if he actually messed up as bad as they seem to think.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for only offering one girl out of a group a 'free drink' while bartending?"

NoRefrigerator5790 writes:

I work at a bar/restaurant, this happened a couple of weeks ago on St. Patrick’s Day but my coworkers are giving me shit about it now, because one of the girls involved came back into the bar last night.