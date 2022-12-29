17 people share the humiliating experience they got away with before anyone noticed.

Enduring a core-rattling, heart-pounding, deeply embarrassing moment is memorable even if there isn't anyone there to roast you about it at every party for years to come...

When you get to take your utter humiliation to the grave, though, it's a powerful secret. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something humiliating that you got away with without anyone noticing?" people were ready to share the deeply embarrassing memory that they're so grateful that no one else remembers.

1.

When I had a UTI, I peed the bed. The worst part was that my pee was bright orange from the medication I was taking. I changed my sheets in the middle of the night and washed them the next morning. I'm just glad my boyfriend wasn't there that night. - blackwidow2313

2.