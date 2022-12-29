17 people share the humiliating experience they got away with before anyone noticed.

When you get to take your utter humiliation to the grave, though, it's a powerful secret. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something humiliating that you got away with without anyone noticing?" people were ready to share the deeply embarrassing memory that they're so grateful that no one else remembers.
When I had a UTI, I peed the bed. The worst part was that my pee was bright orange from the medication I was taking. I changed my sheets in the middle of the night and washed them the next morning. I'm just glad my boyfriend wasn't there that night. - blackwidow2313
I bike to work, so I bring a change of clothes in a backpack. One day I walked, so I just walked in my uniform pants and tank top with uniform shirt in my backpack. I got off work later and walked into the back room (only hidden by a swinging door that leads straight to the kitchen) and took my uniform too off, followed by my pants (autopilot changing into leggings).