16 people share the story of the worst secondhand embarrassment they ever felt.

The middle school talent show from hell, the wedding speech disaster of 2012...sometimes the embarrassment is worse for the witnesses. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst second-hand embarrassment you've ever experienced?"people were ready to share.
Watching pall bearers lose control of a coffin they were carrying down a steep set of granite church steps after the funeral was over. An ice/sleet storm took place during the funeral service, so the steps were slick. Several pall bearers went down as the coffin landed on the granite steps and slid the rest of the way down to the sidewalk below. Fortunately, the lid didn't open. But we all felt badly for them as the look in their faces showed they were mortified. - Back2Bach
I was in the queue at a coffee shop and there was an impatient businessman in front of me. He'd snapped at the barista a bit and we were just standing in silence. Suddenly this happy guy comes in and does that joke tap on one shoulder and ducked to the other side so the businessman looked right, then left to see this happy chap grinning at him. Then poor happy man realized this wasn't his pal and quickly mumbled an apology and shuffled behind me to wait for his friend to actually arrive. Unbelievably awkward silence. - 12pillows