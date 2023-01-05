Someecards Logo
18 people reveal the cringiest thing they did as a kid that still embarrasses them.

Taylor Brown
Jan 5, 2023 | 9:35 PM
Just when you think being a kid is hard, you get to enter the hormone-fueled frenzy of bad decisions, braces, sweaty hand-holding and writing "nobody gets me" in a diary covered in depressing song lyrics that are the teen years...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you did as a kid or teenager that still embarrasses you to this day?" people were ready to confess to their most cringe-inducing awkward phases or crimes of fashion. R.I.P, lace-up-the-side low-rise jeans and studded seatbelt belts.

I told my mother that I wished we all would just die so that I could meet this "Jesus" that she keeps talking about. - [deleted]

thAt I uSeD t0 tYpE liKE tHiS. Haunts me still. - canimakeyouasanweesh

When I was in elementary school, our class had this thing with a publishing company where each kid in class was allowed to write and illustrate their own book, under like 15 pages or so, and then the company would print a hard-copy of said book for a little money. Really cool thing to do for some little kids, but for me it ended up being embarrassing beyond belief afterwards.

Sources: Reddit
