18 people reveal the cringiest thing they did as a kid that still embarrasses them.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you did as a kid or teenager that still embarrasses you to this day?" people were ready to confess to their most cringe-inducing awkward phases or crimes of fashion. R.I.P, lace-up-the-side low-rise jeans and studded seatbelt belts.
I told my mother that I wished we all would just die so that I could meet this "Jesus" that she keeps talking about. - [deleted]
thAt I uSeD t0 tYpE liKE tHiS. Haunts me still. - canimakeyouasanweesh
When I was in elementary school, our class had this thing with a publishing company where each kid in class was allowed to write and illustrate their own book, under like 15 pages or so, and then the company would print a hard-copy of said book for a little money. Really cool thing to do for some little kids, but for me it ended up being embarrassing beyond belief afterwards.