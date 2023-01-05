18 people reveal the cringiest thing they did as a kid that still embarrasses them.

Just when you think being a kid is hard, you get to enter the hormone-fueled frenzy of bad decisions, braces, sweaty hand-holding and writing "nobody gets me" in a diary covered in depressing song lyrics that are the teen years...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you did as a kid or teenager that still embarrasses you to this day?" people were ready to confess to their most cringe-inducing awkward phases or crimes of fashion. R.I.P, lace-up-the-side low-rise jeans and studded seatbelt belts.

1.

I told my mother that I wished we all would just die so that I could meet this "Jesus" that she keeps talking about. - [deleted]

2.

thAt I uSeD t0 tYpE liKE tHiS. Haunts me still. - canimakeyouasanweesh

3.