19 people the absolute most embarrassing moment of their life so far.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is your all-time most embarrassing moment?" people were ready to share the memory that still jerks them awake at 3 AM in a cold sweat even years after is occurred. It's ok, nobody remembers the 3rd grade talent show except for everyone you went to elementary school with and the guy who brought it up at your 10-year high school reunion.
Was on an airplane years ago with my girlfriend and her parents. My girlfriend couldn't get a seat next to me and sat directly behind me. During the flight I thought I would surprise her and reached me hand back onto her knee. Slowly I kept extending it up her thigh until I heard giggling.
Looked behind through the seats and saw that my hand was on the leg of the guy next to her. He saw my face and said, "I just wanted to see how far you'd go." Of course my girlfriend was in on it and started laughing along with the rest of the row. Was so embarrassed - nocturnalplur