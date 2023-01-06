19 people the absolute most embarrassing moment of their life so far.

The sweaty-palmed, red-facedm, cringe-worthy feeling of complete and utter embarrassment is unfortunately a routine part of the human experience...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is your all-time most embarrassing moment?" people were ready to share the memory that still jerks them awake at 3 AM in a cold sweat even years after is occurred. It's ok, nobody remembers the 3rd grade talent show except for everyone you went to elementary school with and the guy who brought it up at your 10-year high school reunion.

1.

Was on an airplane years ago with my girlfriend and her parents. My girlfriend couldn't get a seat next to me and sat directly behind me. During the flight I thought I would surprise her and reached me hand back onto her knee. Slowly I kept extending it up her thigh until I heard giggling.