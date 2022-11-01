18 of the funniest tweets about Mariah Carey's 'it's time' announcement.

November 1st is here which means it's time to say goodbye to "Spooky Season" and welcome the queen of Christmas herself: Mariah Carey....IT’S TIME!!! 🎄☃️ #MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/CtRsxYyLo8— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2022 It's time indeed, Mariah. Step aside, skeleton decor and pumpkin-spiced everything. 'Tis the season for sleigh bells, string lights, seasonal cocktails and embarrassing yourself at the office holiday party. So, if you're ready to pledge your allegiance to the Christmas Royal of "I was told there would be tea" on New Year's Eve in Times Square, here are the funniest tweets we could find about Mariah emerging from her freezer.1.played “all i want for christmas is you” in the school drop off line to set the tone for the season.and, of course, to establish dominance. pic.twitter.com/hARdkxh72j— laura (@fancythis) November 1, 2022 2.MARIAH CAREY IS FREE.RUN pic.twitter.com/fbMKvOQxBY— GamesCage 🎃 Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 1, 2022 3.28 years ago today, mariah carey invented christmas✨ pic.twitter.com/8K0TTRAiKO— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 29, 2022 4.If you're wondering why we didn't post anything for Halloween this year, that's because we were trying to stop Mariah Carey from breaching again.For the record, we failed. Sorry about the next two months.— The SCP Foundation (@scpwiki) November 1, 2022 5.MARIAH CAREY HAS SPOKEN SIGNALING THE START OF THE CHRISTMAS SEASON!!— Austin Show (@MrAustinShow) November 1, 2022 6.Proof of global warming— Guy Bishop (@guybishop) November 1, 2022 7.MARIAH CAREY HAS BREACHED CONTAINMENT, I REPEAT, SHE HAS BREACHED CONTAINMENT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/MKmJ7nCbkH— JoJira 🦖 (@Goji_Saurus) November 1, 2022 8.Someone remember to put Mariah Carey on the counter to thaw out tomorrow.— Steven Ochoa (@StevenGOchoa) October 31, 2022 9.Mariah Carey rn: pic.twitter.com/3zyeiGzBPo— Ben! (@Benimated) November 1, 2022 10.If Mariah Carey says it’s time to celebrate Christmas then it’s time to celebrate Christmas pic.twitter.com/CAnsH9WWrz— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 1, 2022 11.A hallmark movie where a grumpy Christmas-hating business man wakes up December 1st as Mariah Carey— Kevin Zak (@KevinJZak) November 1, 2022 12.No one:Mariah Carey every Christmas season: https://t.co/Ek2M9KlMMF pic.twitter.com/HgNISBCuLe— Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) November 1, 2022 13.Mariah Carey at exactly 12:00 AM on November 1st pic.twitter.com/LQqiIoh600— Nick #MariahSZN (@NicholasMcCart5) October 31, 2022 14.if you didn’t think climate change was real, mariah is now thawing a full month earlier than experts anticipated https://t.co/ocFppVflfU— Patrick Lucas Austin (@patbits) November 1, 2022 15.⚠️ Earth update ⚠️- Decreased coconut durability and terminal velocity damage by 8%, increased stunned condition duration to 11 seconds- Mariah Carey began defrosting- Private lobbies added to dreams- Leaves will now crunch 12% louder when you step on them— Earth Updates (@Earth_Updates) October 31, 2022 16.Mariah Carey‘s all I want for Christmas starts Tuesday, people! Look alive.— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 29, 2022 17.FINALLYYYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/GZWssVNTnP— A Holly Jolly Justin 🎄 (@IDontBeatGames) November 1, 2022 18.It’s truly amazing how Mariah has made herself more immediately representative of Christmas than Jesus Christ himself. https://t.co/4PCf1f6gdT— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) November 1, 2022