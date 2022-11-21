5 posts about the most entitled customers to have ever stepped in a restaurant.

Here are five stories that onlookers and workers have shared on Reddit about hungry customers from hell:
Sillymuffin1028 writes:
I worked at a restaurant that overlooks the ocean with a deck and patio people can eat on, which is very popular because of the harbor view. The restaurant is directly next to a fishing company's dock where they load their catch into a truck, and since that truck is the refrigeration for the fish until they get it to their store, it has to keep running.
It sounds like a slightly louder version of an idling car and personally, I don't see it as that much of a problem and most customers just ignore it. When people have an issue with it and we tell them it's a separate company and we can't do anything about it they either opt to sit inside or enjoy the view despite the noise.