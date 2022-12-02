19 people with incurable cases of main character syndrome.

1. This person to take on big ice cream in the name of God:2. This ableist garbage person: 3. This person who chose the wrong restaurant:4. This mom with very a specific platform: 5. This person who probably does their own research:6. This fan who never learned their manners: 7. This parent who couldn't possibly be the problem:8. This sub-loving grandparent:9. This ex who's a little too casual about his privilege10. This friend to children:11. This little boy who cried 'b*tch'12. This beacon of compassion:13. This family who doesn't know about other dogs:14. This thirsty hero:15. This racist who can't go to Target alone:16. This resourceful shopper: 17. This stud who's just looking for his manic pixie dream goth:18. This mom demanding Disney World reform: 19. This influencer who couldn't influence her way to free food: