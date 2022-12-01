Entitled mom refuses to give up first class seats that she did not pay for.

'First come, first served' does not apply everywhere...

But that won't stop some people from trying, anyway! Here's a Reddit post about the audacity of a woman who pretends not to understand the word "No".

Entitled Karen tried to steal my first class seats

alex_moreno794 writes:

For a little context here, I was traveling with my kiddo from the states to my home country, which takes around 8 hours with connections, so I booked first-class seats for both of us. However, due to covid in this airline, ours was the last group to be called to board.