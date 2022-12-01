Entitled mom refuses to give up first class seats that she did not pay for.

But that won't stop some people from trying, anyway! Here's a Reddit post about the audacity of a woman who pretends not to understand the word "No".
Entitled Karen tried to steal my first class seats
alex_moreno794 writes:
For a little context here, I was traveling with my kiddo from the states to my home country, which takes around 8 hours with connections, so I booked first-class seats for both of us. However, due to covid in this airline, ours was the last group to be called to board.
When we boarded it turned out a Karen around 40ish and her kid were in our seats, I politely told her so, but she ignored me. And as we were the last to board, I had to call the flight attendant and let her know that, because we were soon to take off.