Neighbor gets permission to take an herb or two, then clears out the garden.

A generous person with a green thumb posted a story to Reddit that was just too infuriating not to share.
Entitled neighbor helps herself to my garden
yikesladyy writes:
Well, I should have known that no good deed goes unpunished. We have a small vegetable and herb garden in the corner of our yard. Two neighbors have the ability and my permission to reach over the fence and snip off any herbs they need. We always grow much more than we can use.
One neighbor has been doing it for years with no problems. He takes a sprig or 2 a few times a week and always asks if he needs more than usual. He repays me in beautiful roses, but I would have no problem with not getting them in return.