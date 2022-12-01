Neighbor gets permission to take an herb or two, then clears out the garden.

You know what they say: Give your neighbor's foodie girlfriend an inch, and she'll take a mile.

A generous person with a green thumb posted a story to Reddit that was just too infuriating not to share.

Entitled neighbor helps herself to my garden

yikesladyy writes:

Well, I should have known that no good deed goes unpunished. We have a small vegetable and herb garden in the corner of our yard. Two neighbors have the ability and my permission to reach over the fence and snip off any herbs they need. We always grow much more than we can use.