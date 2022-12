Failure is unfortunately part of our beautiful (and cursed) existence, but being able to laugh at yourself is key...

It's one thing to endure a day full of one disaster after another, but being able to bravely post your hilarious misfortunes on the internet so that strangers can enjoy your impressively bad accident or mistake deserves a round of applause. So, if you could use some cathartic laughter at the expensive of people who shouldn't have left their homes on that fateful Tuesday in 2022, here are the funniest fails we could find from the year.

1. Why can't there be straws that work but don't hurt the turtles?