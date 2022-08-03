16 people share the small amount of internet 'fame' they've seen ruin someone's ego.

While being an influencer can seem like a glamorous life of sponsored content and traveling through Europe instead of working a 9-5, the pressure to keep the "content" going can be a nightmare. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the smallest amount of internet fame/clout that you’ve seen go to someone’s head?" people were ready to share the funniest examples of "ten minutes of internet fame" they've witnessed from a momentary viral sensation.
My dad's collection of vintage drinking glasses were used in The Mothman Prophecies. His glasses made the movie much better. Just ask him, he'll tell you - cleonavarro
A guy from my hometown who was sort of a skeezeball helped some elderly folks escape a fire. The act itself was commendable and he deserved the recognition he received in local media and he went viral for a week or two but uh….5 plus years after the fact he was still using that as a way to try to get out of tickets or being cut off at the local bars after refusing to pay tabs. My brother encountered his Instagram recently and his self description says something like “Unspoken hero, DM me for details” lmao - FartAttack911