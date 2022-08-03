16 people share the small amount of internet 'fame' they've seen ruin someone's ego.

Going viral can be an exciting moment followed immediately by hundreds of people sending you death threats over DM about your opinion on a Disney movie from the 90s that you didn't think anyone would read...

While being an influencer can seem like a glamorous life of sponsored content and traveling through Europe instead of working a 9-5, the pressure to keep the "content" going can be a nightmare. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the smallest amount of internet fame/clout that you’ve seen go to someone’s head?" people were ready to share the funniest examples of "ten minutes of internet fame" they've witnessed from a momentary viral sensation.

1.

My dad's collection of vintage drinking glasses were used in The Mothman Prophecies. His glasses made the movie much better. Just ask him, he'll tell you - cleonavarro

2.